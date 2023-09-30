AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said there would be lane closures on Interstate 35 beginning Sunday due to construction.

According to TxDOT, the closures would be along Williams Drive.

The left lane of Northbound I-35 from the State Highway 29/University Avenue exit (261) to Northwest Boulevard would be closed nightly from Sunday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 2 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Northbound I-35 from the San Gabriel River to Northwest Boulevard, the left lane would be closed Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 from the San Gabriel River to Northwest Boulevard would be reduced to one lane Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating Northbound I-35 frontage road lanes from the San Gabriel River to Williams Drive would be closed Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Williams Drive bridge at I-35 would also be closed nightly from Sunday through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All closures are weather permitting, according to TxDOT.