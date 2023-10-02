AUSTIN (KXAN) — In November, voters in Lake Travis Independent School District will consider an athletic bond package that looks to add and improve athletic facilities around the district.

Voters approved adding new schools during the 2022 bond, but they rejected the part of the bond that would fund new athletic facilities, which was proposition C and looked to approve almost $94 million for athletic facilities and upgrades.

In June, the Lake Travis school board approved an order calling for a $143 million athletic bond election for November 7, 2023.

If passed, the bond would allow for a new football stadium, which would hold about 8,000 people. It would also give the new high school, which is currently in the planning stages, a new baseball complex and tennis complex, but that is not all. Current athletic facilities would receive improvements as well.

According to LTISD’s bond information page, “Without separate stadium facilities at High School #2, overcrowding of Lake Travis High School’s stadium facilities will worsen due to the continued growth in student enrollment and program participation at both high schools. Practice schedules for athletic, performing arts, and extracurricular programs regularly using these stadiums will be adversely affected. Facilities such weight rooms, locker rooms and other spaces would also be shared by both schools.”

The district will be holding multiple information sessions in October to educate voters about the athletic bond package.

For more information about the plans click here.

This story will be updated by KXAN’s Nabil Remadna.