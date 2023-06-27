AUSTIN (KXAN) — The boat ramp at Mansfield Dam Park will close to the public at the end of the month, meaning only one public boat ramp will be open moving forward.

The ramp at Mansfield Dam Park will close on Friday, June 30 due to low water levels on Lake Travis.

Boat launching and retrieving will not be allowed after Thursday, according to a release from the Travis County Parks Department. If you already have a boat in the lake and want to pick up passengers at the park, that will still be allowed.

The closure means only one public boat ramp will be open on Lake Travis: the Pace Bend Park boat ramp at Tournament Point.

As of Tuesday, the water level on Lake Travis is 637.73,’ meaning the lake is only 43.7% full. It’s the lowest water level since May 2015.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, the Tournament Point boat ramp can only operate at a minimum lake level of 631′. That means if the lake continues to drop, the last remaining boat ramp may need to be closed too.