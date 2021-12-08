La Grange Middle student charged after threatening post surfaces on TikTok

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — A La Grange Middle School student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after a threatening post surfaced on the social media app TikTok.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday it got several reports about the post, which threatened harm to the La Grange Independent School District.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was able to track down the person suspected of making the post.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led deputies to a La Grange Middle student, who was later detained and charged.

As a result of the threat, the district said it increased law enforcement presence on campus Wednesday. Also, no backpacks are allowed inside school buildings at the high and middle schools until further notice, the district said.

This is just one of numerous school threats in the Central Texas area to have come out this week.

The Lake Travis Independent School District increased police presence at Lake Travis High School Tuesday after an anonymous threat written in black marker was found inside a bathroom.

Earlier on Tuesday, a photo circulating online made it seem like there was a threat at Bowie High School in the Austin Independent School District. The district determined that was not a credible threat.

Also on Tuesday, a student at Rouse High School in the Leander Independent School District was searched and found to have a BB gun and pocket knife in their possession, after there was a report of a possible gun on campus.

Before La Grange ISD was investigating its own threat Tuesday night, the district released details about another generic social media post circulating throughout Texas making threats toward a school. It was found the post came from the Klein Independent School District, in Harris County. La Grange ISD said someone in Klein ISD was taken into custody for making that post.

These threats come after a late November mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, which killed four students.