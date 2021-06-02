La Grange man shot and killed at apartment complex

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — La Grange police and the Texas Rangers are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting from the weekend.

La Grange Chief of Police David Gilbreath said 40-year-old David Wayne Harrison, Jr. was shot and killed at the River Valley Apartments Sunday between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Harrison, Jr. was a La Grange resident.

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the La Grange Police Department at (979) 968-5806.