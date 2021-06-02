La Grange man shot and killed at apartment complex

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — La Grange police and the Texas Rangers are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting from the weekend.

La Grange Chief of Police David Gilbreath said 40-year-old David Wayne Harrison, Jr. was shot and killed at the River Valley Apartments Sunday between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Harrison, Jr. was a La Grange resident.

Share a tip about this story

Police believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the La Grange Police Department at (979) 968-5806.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss