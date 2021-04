Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports a rollover accident involving a LGISD school bus at Hwy 71 near The Point store, in West Point (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — No students were aboard a La Grange ISD bus on Monday afternoon when it overturned on Highway 71 in West Point, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The turnover happened near The Point convenience store, FCSO says. The driver is reported to have minor injuries.

FCSO, medics and the fire crews responded to the scene.