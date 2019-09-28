Kyle police investigating body found as a suspicious death

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle police are investigating a body found on Thursday as a suspicious death, according to a press release from the City of Kyle.

Benjamin Verse, 19, was found in the 2200 block of Interstate Highway 35 at around 12:35 a.m. A Kyle Police Supervisor discovered Verse’s body during a routine patrol. He was found alone in his car in a parking lot of a closed business.

An autopsy has been ordered and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232.

