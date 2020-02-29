Kyle Fire Department investigating fire at Lehman High School as arson

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Lehman High School was evacuated Thursday due to an intentionally set fire in a bathroom, according to a letter sent to parents.

In the letter, Principal Karen Zuniga wrote that a small fire was set in a school bathroom using several rolls of toilet paper in one of the stalls. She said that the Kyle Fire Department believes the fire was intentionally set.

Fire department investigators are looking into the incident as arson, which could result in a felony charge.

“Because of the quick reaction by a teacher who smelled the smoke and pulled the fire alarm, the campus was able to alert first responders who were on scene quickly,” Zuniga wrote. “The building was immediately evacuated and no one was injured.”

The fire did not spread past the bathroom stall where it was started but smoke was spread through the school. The building had to be vented before students could return to class.