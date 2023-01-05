KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — According to the City of Kyle, speed limit reductions along sections of Farm to Market 150 and Farm to Market 2770 were unanimously approved by the city council following the results of a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) study.

The ordinance, which was adopted in December, will lower the speed limit to 45 miles per hour for traffic traveling both directions on FM 2770 between North of Bob Shelton Stadium and FM 150.

Speed limits along FM 150 will also lower to 35 miles per hour between Interstate Northbound Frontage Road and Lehman Road, 45 miles per hour between Lehman Road and Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard, and 50 miles per hour between Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard and SH 21.

School zones on FM 150 will also see their speed limits reduced to 35 miles per hour according to the city.

The new recommended speed limits follow a TxDOT traffic study showing new maximum speeds would improve public safety and the city says that new signage for the changes will be put in place in mid-January 2023.