AUSTIN (KXAN) — In all its kinky, curly, coily glory, one of the only black natural hair festivals is back—this time, with a new reason to celebrate.

Since Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Crown Act into law, banning hair discrimination in the state, the fourth annual festival hopes this year’s event will continue an important conversation about hair acceptance.

From 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Cha’Keeta B Music will teach people how to style their natural black hair. The event will be held at Dottiewood Studios with tickets ranging from $25-$35.

It will include demos on how to care for black hair, different hair products and salon vendors answering questions.

“We just had to pass a law telling people not to discriminate against our hair, so obviously representation in educating other people that don’t have hair like ours is very important,” event organizer Lauren Riggins said. “If anybody else wanted to come and learn about our hair, because maybe they have mixed children or…a friend who might want to learn about how to grow or style or keep healthy natural hair…[the event] is for everyone.”

There will also be performances from local artists.