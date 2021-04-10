‘Kinda scary’: Bastrop residents react to Saturday’s 100-acre wildfire

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire in northeastern Bastrop County expanded across approximately 100 acres, causing nearby residents to evacuate from their homes for several hours Saturday night.

Bastrop County Fire Chief Josh Gill says the fire is 50% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Previously, KXAN reported that 15 structures were threatened by the blaze, forcing 24 to evacuate.

“They had five minutes to pick up the pets, pick up the computer, that’s it. I didn’t have time to get my RV. If we need a home, our second home is gone,” one man who evacuated said.

A Facebook post from Bastrop County ESD 2 says 50 firefighters were on scene and were able to fight the fire around every home, and none have been lost so far.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says Timberline Fellowship was open as a cooling center for residents, which is located at 1199 TX-21 in Paige.

“I’m just thinking about how my house might be burned up and all of the people I know that live in the area,” one man, who says his home is close to the fire, said.