AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is a paid holiday for everyone who works for Austin-area jeweler Kendra Scott.

The jeweler implemented a company holiday for the day after Mother’s Day for its “Take the Time” initiative.

“Over the past year, parents have continued to feel the pandemic effects of balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families…recognizing that a mother can be defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family,” the company said in an April 18 press release.

Kendra Scott HQ will be closed Monday. Retail, customer service and distribution center employees get paid time and a half.

The company launched a similar initiative in 2021. The Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund provided $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country.