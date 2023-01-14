AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN mascot and “spokesdog” Kaxan’s rags-to-riches story entertained children and their families at BookPeople Children’s Storytime on Saturday.

(KXAN Photos/Jim Spencer)

Based on his true story, “Becoming Kaxan” was the featured book at Saturday’s event, read by author Olga Vilkotskaya. It tells the story of Kaxan’s transition from a stray dog found in the alley behind the TV station to a local celebrity therapy dog, promoting animal welfare organizations with his trainer Edward Flores and KXAN’s Jim Spencer.

Kaxan’s work as a therapy dog with local groups has been recognized nationally — he was named a finalist for the American Humane Hero Dog award.

Attendees lined up for Kaxan’s “pawtograph,” and the author’s signature on their new book.

The Austin Humane Society also joined the event with Froggy, a cute puppy looking for a new home.

Kaxan’s book is available at BookPeople, as well as other book stores and online. Proceeds will benefit local animal welfare organizations.