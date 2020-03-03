Join in on the fun at Austin’s largest outdoor game festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Start a team. Join a team. Play.

On Saturday, April 18, companies, collegiate teams, social athletic clubs, and families will gather at the Circuit of the Americas for a challenge like Austin’s never seen before — the first TAG! Level Up event, benefiting Marathon Kids.

Expect a festival atmosphere at this extraordinary game day, featuring themed tag arenas for adult teams, a kids’ zone for families, music and games, food, and drinks, and more. With tag games for competition and recreation, people of all ages and fitness levels are stepping up to

the challenge.

Each TAG! arena will have its own game facilitators as well as themed games and prizes throughout the afternoon. Attendees can register as individuals or teams and jump in a game or two — or compete all day!

Simply want to cheer on the teams from the sidelines?

You can also register as a spectator and enjoy all the event has to offer without breaking a sweat — at least, not much of one. It is Austin, after all!

About Marathon Kids: Founded in Austin in 1995, Marathon Kids is a nonprofit organization that seeks to get kids active and keep them active for life. With coach-led run clubs in schools across the country, including 81 elementary schools across Austin ISD, we provide fun running experiences for kids, regardless of their backgrounds or abilities. We have transformed the lives of 2.5 million children so far by showing them they can achieve more than they ever thought possible through daily physical activity. Find out more at MarathonKids.org and Taglevelup.com.