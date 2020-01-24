Johnson HS hall monitor surprised with new car year after her son died

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — One staff member at Johnson High School was in for a surprise Friday morning when fellow colleagues, parents and community friends presented her with a gift that will change her life.

Johnson High Scool’s Rose Etta Winn. (Todd Bailey/KXAN)

Army veteran Rose Etta Winn is the campus hall monitor for Johnson High School. Last year on Jan. 25, Winn tragically lost one of her sons.

Winn shares a car with another of her sons who is a coach at Lehman High School. Due to their situation, Winn has had a difficult time getting to work and has even considered leaving her job at Johnson High because of it.

Her colleagues said no matter what she is dealing with Winn always greets everyone with a smile and a wonderful attitude. They decided to do what they could give back to someone who has done so much for the school.

Rose Winn and her son, a coach at Lehman High School. (Todd Bailey/KXAN)

A GoFundMe campaign was started to raise enough money to buy Winn a new car as well as insurance and gas for a year. The campaign has already exceeded its goal of $17,000 and continues to accept donations.

Early Friday morning Johnson High School faculty, staff, parents and friends all gathered at the campus’ east parking lot to surprise Winn as she was greeting students dropped off at school. The car rolled up in the middle of the drop-off line adorned with a giant golden bow.

Winn says she is grateful and wants to “pay it forward with love and kindness.” She was also gifted a t-shirt emblazoned with gold letters saying “Johnson’s Rose.”

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

(Courtesy: Shannon Cameron)

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

(Courtesy: Sophomore Shelby Williams – Johnson High School yearbook editor)

(Courtesy: Sophomore Shelby Williams – Johnson High School yearbook editor)

(Courtesy: Sophomore Shelby Williams – Johnson High School yearbook editor)

(Courtesy: Sophomore Shelby Williams – Johnson High School yearbook editor)

(Courtesy: Shannon Cameron)

“No words… I just have to continue being who I am, and if I’m that security blanket for those students and those parents when they drop them off in the morning, if that hug means something to that child, that right there says it all,” said Winn.

When asked what she was going to do first with her new car Winn said she was, “probably gonna circle around the school campus until it sinks in.”