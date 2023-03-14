AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some know it as March 14. Some know it as Pi Day, which is a phonetically great excuse to chow down on pie.

We asked people in and around Austin their favorite places to get pie (in dessert or pizza form).

The City of Kyle claims it is the “Pie Capital of Texas.” Kyle has previously hosted the annual Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Here’s a list of local places to celebrate math… and food around Central Texas, according to commenters on our post:

Pie

Blue Bonnet Cafe

Marble Falls: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Papi’s Pies

Round Rock: Open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

PieJacked

Round Rock: Open Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. until 4 p.m. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas Pie Company

Kyle: Open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tiny Pies

Austin, Westlake, Lakeway and Waco: Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pizza

Aviator

Kyle: Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Home Slice Pizza

Austin: Closed Tuesdays. Open every other day 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pie Society

San Marcos: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Pinthouse Pizza

Austin and Round Rock. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.