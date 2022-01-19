It’s Girl Scout cookie season! Online sales begin Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a great day for cookie lovers Wednesday as Girl Scout cookies are on sale again.

“Last year we were very concerned about giving the girls the experience they wanted,” said Girls Scouts of Central Texas CEO, Paula Bookidis “We definitely had fewer girls selling (In 2021). Families needed to do what they felt comfortable with.”

Bookidis said cookie sales shifted online last year due to the pandemic, but that opened new options to both sell and buy the popular cookies.

“You can get cookies on Favor, you can get cookies on Door Dash, you can order online and have them shipped to your home,” Bookidis said.

In-person booths open Saturday, Jan. 22.

“We are limiting exposure by wearing masks, and we are encouraging filtration masks, we are encouraging social distancing and of course staying home when girls are sick,” Bookidis said. “So, really allowing the girls to participate in the way they want to.”

In years past, Girl Scouts of Central Texas have sold $10 million in the sweet treats, but Bookidis said last year numbers were down. She is expecting the same this year as the pandemic continues on.

If you’re trying to find cookies near you, enter your zip code into Girl Scouts Cookie Finder.

A regional difference in cookies?

Everyone has their go-to cookie, but did you know there are two versions of each cookie, and where you live depends on what kind of cookie you get?

The cookies look and taste different, and even have different names. That’s because two different bakers make the cookies.

ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers both make Girl Scout cookies, and Austin-area cookies come from ABC Bakers.

“So here in Central Texas we use a bakery called ABC, and that is where you see the cookies like the Caramel deLites instead of the Samoas, which you will find in San Antonio,” Bookidis said.

This year new cookies will be featured like the Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel filling.