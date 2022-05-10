AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service is hiring for over 900 positions in Austin.

In a release, the IRS said positions are required to work in-person at its Austin Processing Center. Most positions are entry-level and don’t require prior tax expertise.

An in-person hiring event will be held at the IRS building, which is located at 5015 South Interstate 35, in southeast Austin Wednesday and Thursday, the release said. Applicants should bring a resumé and two forms of identification.

You can preregister for the event at the links below.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register

Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register

Qualified applicants may receive job offers at the event and could begin work within 45 to 60 days of a job offer, the release said.