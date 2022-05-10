AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Internal Revenue Service is hiring for over 900 positions in Austin.
In a release, the IRS said positions are required to work in-person at its Austin Processing Center. Most positions are entry-level and don’t require prior tax expertise.
An in-person hiring event will be held at the IRS building, which is located at 5015 South Interstate 35, in southeast Austin Wednesday and Thursday, the release said. Applicants should bring a resumé and two forms of identification.
You can preregister for the event at the links below.
Qualified applicants may receive job offers at the event and could begin work within 45 to 60 days of a job offer, the release said.