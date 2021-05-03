Investigation underway after death of Travis County inmate

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex died after being found unresponsive in his cell by corrections officers on April 30, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.

Medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but Nicholas Vanwyhe, 39, of Austin was pronounced dead. He had been in custody since April 15, 2021 on stalking charges, according to TCSO.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation into Vanwyhe’s death, TCSO says.

The autopsy was conducted on May 1, and the final report is pending toxicology results.