AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8 a.m., Jan. 15, inmate Israel Resendiz Molina, 47 of Austin, was found unresponsive in his unit, the release said. CPR was administered to Molina immediately by both TCSO and Austin-Travis County EMS.

Molina was then taken by ATCEMS to a local hospital where he later died, the release said.

According to TCSO, Molina was booked into custody Jan. 10 and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating the incident come Monday, the release said.

Furthermore, the autopsy for Molina was conducted Monday, and the final report was pending, the release said.