Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Travis County Jail, TCSO reports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An inmate at the Travis County Jail died Wednesday after a corrections officer found him unresponsive in his cell, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported.

TCSO identified the man Thursday as Rene Martinez, 44.

Before Martinez was found, the sheriff’s office stated that a post visual report less than 30 minutes earlier indicated nothing unusual. Both jail personnel and the Austin-Travis County EMS performed CPR, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Rene Martinez was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m.

Martinez was booked into the jail on Tuesday on possession of a controlled substance.

An investigation into the death is underway.