Improperly discarded cigarette causes fire at NW Austin apartments, families displaced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several families were displaced from their homes after a fire at a six-unit apartment building in northwest Austin early Sunday morning.

The Austin Fire Department reports crews attacked the fire at 12343 Hunters Chase Drive around 2:25 a.m. Firefighters rescued one person, who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

AFD estimates damage to the building to be around $50,000 and damage to contents around $50,000. The cause of the fire is reported to be an improperly discarded cigarette, AFD says.

Austin Fire says nine adults and seven children are now displaced.