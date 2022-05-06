AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures expected to reach 98 degrees on Mother’s Day, it might be best to ditch outdoor plans with mom for indoor activities.

The heat and humidity can be dangerous, so if you do plan to be outside make sure to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can all be life-threatening.

KXAN looked into cooler alternatives to do with mom this Sunday.

Brunch/Dinner smart

Indoor eating is back for the first time since the pandemic. Still, some may still harbor concerns about indoor dining as COVID-19 lingers.

If you do eat outside, look for restaurants with covered patios and fans for a cooler time. Alternatively, set up an at-home dining experience with a home-cooked meal.

Online reservation service OpenTable released data it says shows that 48 percent of moms surveyed see dining out as part of their ideal Mother’s Day, and 47 percent of diners plan to make brunch reservations.

That said, move quickly if you haven’t made Mother’s Day reservations yet; OpenTable says its data also shows reservations up 39 percent since 2021 and expects dining to surpass pre-Pandemic numbers.

Day at the Mom-seum

Moms with younger children may want activities to do together, and The Thinkery has plenty of interactive exhibits designed to engage young minds. The exhibits also have prompts for parents to help direct the activities.

Adult children who want to show mom a more serious museum time should try one of Austin’s art museums, particularly the Elisabet Ney museum.

Ney, herself a mother, sculpted many statues of famous Texans after immigrating to Austin from Germany in 1882. The museum is a historic landmark and was once Ney’s home and studio.

The Contemporary and the Blanton Museum of Art are also great options. The special exhibit “Assembly: New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists” is a must-see at the Blanton.

The Museum of the Weird may be perfect for moms with a wild streak. Attractions include a cabinet of curiosities and wax sculptures of classic movie monsters.

Make a Splash

Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville reopens Saturday for the summer, and on Sunday will give moms free admission when another guest purchases a day pass, according to a press release from the park.

The park won’t ask for a birth certificate or other paperwork — just buy your day pass and tell the staff who the mom in your group is. The offer only covers one mom’s admission per day pass purchased

“This is our treat for moms,” said John Pham, director of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “It’s our way of saying thank for your allowing us to serve their families this summer.”

The park has new food and beverages available, and improvements this summer. The park’s onsite restaurant, The Patio, returns with a new menu and new chef Beatrice Carrillo.

Typhoon Texas’ popular ride “Lone Star Racers” received a facelift, and the park’s filtration system was replaced to “improve performance and eliminate down time.”

Rebel against the Usual

While many celebrate the day in various ways, the actual Mother’s Day founder was not a fan of her own holiday later in life. Founder Anna Jarvis despised the commercialization of the holiday.

Jarvis’ New York Times obituary quoted her as saying, “A printed card means nothing except that you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”

Jarvis was held in a sanitarium until her death, paid for by the flower and card companies that she despised, according to Olive Ricketts, director of the Anna Jarvis Museum in a 2016 NPR interview.

Giving your mom some of your time this Sunday is a great way to honor her and Jarvis’ memory. If you and your mom live in separate places, make sure to give her a call.

Another great way to honor mom is to take on her housework.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women perform twice as much housework as men do, even while also working a job. This housework averages just under 16 hours per week. Husbands can honor the mother of their child or children by doing her housework and making a commitment to take on more work in the home.

The data also shows that most of the housework heaped on women is indoors, so it’s another great way to stay out of the heat this weekend.