IDEA Public Schools to distribute 1,200 first doses of Pfizer vaccine on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, IDEA Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic until 2 p.m.. with the capacity to give out 1,200 first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at IDEA Health Professions, located at 5816 Wilcab Road in Austin. The clinic is public and will be open to anyone age 16 and older.

Those interested in a vaccination can register here. Walk-ins will be welcomed, however.

Second doses will be offered at the same location on Saturday, May 8.

