AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage.

Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the information they need.

Here is a list of resources below:

Central Texas Food Bank holding two special food distributions

When: Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: The morning location is at Onion Creek Soccer Complex, 5600 E William Cannon Drive; The afternoon location is at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive

Resource Recovery

Austin, Pflugerville and Round Rock have access to resources to help with tree limb and brush collections.

Austin Resource Recovery customers can call 311 to request removal of downed tree branches and other debris, Mayor Kirk Watson tweeted Thursday. Residents are asked to leave the limbs on the curb ready for collection, with crews responding to service requests as soon as possible.

In Round Rock, city officials outlined three collection options:

Drop off limbs, brush at a designated city location

Bundle smaller limbs for collection during regular trash pickup services

Sign up for additional curbside pickup services via the city

Over in Pflugerville, city officials provided two disposal options for city and extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) residents impacted by downed trees and branches.

Reporting ice storm damage

Where: Online iSTAT damage assessment form

Following the ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging those who the storm has impacted to report property damage through this online iSTAT damage assessment form, according to a press release.

“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” Abbott said.

Would you like us to add your event to the list? Send us an email to reportit@kxan.com.