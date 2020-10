Austin Police investigate deadly crash on southbound I35 near Slaughter Lane. (Photo by Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a crash that killed one person on a motorcycle.

According to a tweet by Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened late Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of South I-35 near Slaughter Lane.

Austin Police say six vehicles were involved. Police are looking into the cause of the crash. Avoid the area while APD investigates.