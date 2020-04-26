Hutto woman “over the moon and past all the planets” after winning big on “Jeopardy!”

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A woman from Hutto is a brand new “Jeopardy!” champion.

Sarah Jett Rayburn, pictured above with host Alex Trebek, appeared on the game show Friday and swept away the competition.

She walked away with $31,000 and will return to the show on Monday to defend her crown.

Rayburn, a lifelong fan of “Jeopardy!”, admitted she was not confident beforehand, but was delighted to be named champion.

“I am just over the moon and past all the planets and around Saturn. It’s astronomical and crazy,” she said.

Rayburn said she grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with her family. Before long, she was scheduling her college classes around the show, making sure that she was at home to watch it.

She also gave a special shout out to Hutto, describing the city as “wonderful” and telling the story of its link to hippos.

“I always wanted to live in a place that had that sense of identity because I went to 13 schools growing up,” she said. “I moved all over the country and I wanted to settle down.”