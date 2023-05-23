(KXAN) — A Central Texas man has a chance to be crowned champion of the 23rd season of NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Hutto singer Savion Wright — whose stage name is NOIVAS — earned a 4-chair turn with his blind audition. He immediately blew the judges away with his rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a song Wright said deeply resonated with him, specifically with the loss of his brother, Alfred.

NOIVAS is part of Blake Shelton’s team and one of five finalists. He’s joined by Team Blake’s Grace West, D.Smooth with Team Kelly, Gina Miles of Team Niall and sister trio Sorelle on Team Chance, per NBC.

The winner of this season will be named Tuesday night when the finale airs at 8 p.m. CT.

To Wright, though, he’s already a winner, he explained in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“Thank you so much everyone for the love and support throughout this journey. The only reason I even did this show in the first place was to prove to my daughters that you cannot give up on something that you truly love and believe in. And I truly believe I succeeded at that. I’ve already won, because they will watch this one day and hopefully be proud of what I’ve accomplished. God bless you all” the tweet read.

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 2301 — Pictured: Noivas — (Courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Wright took a six-year hiatus from music before auditioning for this season of The Voice. In a conversation with KXAN in March, he said returning to music was a homecoming of sorts, after he’d placed it on the back burner for several years. He said becoming a parent led to all the pieces clicking and inspiring him to pick up a guitar again.

“This whole thing for me is really just a parenting moment, because I want to prove to my children that you can take a break from something that you love and you can find your way back to it,” he said at the time. “You never know how you can find your way back to it and what you can do with it.”

Wright’s coach Blake Shelton is marking his last season on the show and could secure his 10th win, with two of his team members making it to the final five. He currently has the highest number of wins of the four judges and has been on the show the longest, being one of the show’s original judges.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world,” Wright said in an interview ahead of the season finale. “I’m excited that it get to be here — just to be here in this atmosphere — to be here on Blake’s last season… I remember the first season of this show, and watching Blake on television, and now actually being here [as] a part of his team, could possibly be his last winner, just thinking of all of that is one of those mind-blowing moments. Seriously.”

The Voice will air a one-hour recap starting at 7 p.m. on KXAN followed by a two-hour finale starting at 8 p.m. before KXAN News at 10.