AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of crime survivors and the families of crime victims will rally at the Texas Capitol Thursday afternoon to advocate for increased victim support and reforms that are meant to break the cycle of crime.

“Communities most harmed by violence need support to heal and feel safe again,” Terra Tucker, the Texas director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice, said.

What the group is calling for

The group, called the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, are demanding lawmakers to fund the state’s first trauma recovery center. Some of these centers are operational across the country, and the group said it is a proven model to help victims heal in the wake of a crime.

“That’s why hundreds of Texas crime survivors will rally at the Capitol today and urge elected officials to invest in solutions that prioritize recovery as well as redemption to improve our collective safety,” Tucker said.

The group is also calling on lawmakers to tackle the root causes of crime. It is demanding the improvement of the state’s probation system and to support record sealing for low-level criminals so they can get a job, and not fall back into a life of crime.

Who will be there

The rally will begin at noon in the Capitol rotunda. There will be a vigil for the late victims followed by a news conference with survivors and lawmakers.

A news release from the organization said state Sen. Judith Zaffirni (D-Laredo) and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) will be in attendance at the rally.