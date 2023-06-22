Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 22, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A WARN notice alert issued this week by the Texas Workforce Commission said that more than 400 employees would be laid off from companies in Austin and Bastrop by mid-August.

The alert said Accenture Austin, Neilsen and Bainbridge, LLC, and Southeast Service Corporation (Bastrop Independent School District) would collectively cut 425 workers from their ranks this summer.

For Accenture, this comes after a large round of layoffs earlier in the year. This past spring, the company planned to lay off up to 549 employees in the coming months.

The Ireland-based company works with large tech companies, the Austin Business Journal reported in May. These layoffs were linked to reducing roles at Facebook.

Kelly Moreno, chief solutions officer with Workforce Solutions Capital Area, says despite the Austin-area’s thriving variety of industries layoffs still happen for one reason or another.

She encouraged people that may have been laid off to reach out to Workforce Solutions if they need unemployment guidance or help searching for jobs.

“It can be disheartening at times, but there are so much opportunities that the workforce boards provide and that we can give to people,” Moreno said.