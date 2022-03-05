Human remains found on Austin trail near Highway 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a caller reported finding a human skull while walking on a trail Saturday morning.

Police confirmed to KXAN that when officers responded just after 10 a.m., they found human remains along a trail near the 4900 block of West US Highway 290 Service Road Westbound. The area is along the Violet Crown Trail in southwest Austin.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.