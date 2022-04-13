AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Tornado relief fund was created by the Austin Disaster Relief Network after March’s tornado outbreak. The nonprofit, made up of churches, is asking businesses to donate and help raise millions of dollars in a month.

It’s estimated survivors of the March tornadoes will need at least $2 million in financial support to rebuild and recover. Locally-owned distillery Tito’s Handmade Vodka is the first business to donate to the fundraiser.

“We are seeing a lot of work that needs to be done long-term for those affected, “ said Lindsey Bates with Tito’s. “We are helping them kick off this campaign with a $50,000 donation to help them reach their goal of $2.5 million in 25 days.”

Bates is encouraging other businesses to donate to the relief fund. ADRN said more than money is needed.

“Austin Disaster Relief Network is also looking at work from businesses like home repair, construction, tree removal, vehicles, and things like that so additionally if someone can’t support monetarily there are other opportunities for them to get involved,” the organization said.

Bates said Tito’s Handmade Vodka has a long history of helping neighbors recover from severe weather. This fundraiser is just its latest effort to help the community.

“We like to say we continue to distill good and raise spirits, and bring some of that to people who need it the most,” Bates said.

We reached out to the ADRN to ask if the latest tornado to hit near the Williamson-Bell county line on April 12 will be part of the relief efforts.

Here’s how you can help — donations to the Relief Fund can be made on ADRN’s website. Businesses and foundations who want to support the effort with matching funds can contact the Donor Ministries department at dm@adrntx.org.