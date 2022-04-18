AUSTIN (KXAN) — Organizations across Central Texas are celebrating Earth Day 2022 this week.

Earth Day is officially Friday, April 22, but you can find opportunities to learn more about eco-friendly initiatives and volunteer locally throughout next weekend.

KXAN will be spotlighting several ways you can get involved this week.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center experts about how you can build a sustainable garden. Hint: planting annuals like fire wheels and bluebonnets, as well as more perennial plants, will help you build a more sustainable, diverse garden.

KXAN is compiling a list of local Earth Day events. If you’d like to add an Earth Day event to our list, send information to KXAN ReportIt.

Earth Day events in Central Texas

Earth Day ATX

When: Saturday, April 23, 12 to 6 p.m.

Where: Huston-Tillotson Campus, 900 Chicon St.

What: Environmental organizations will be exhibiting, educating and discussing issues affecting Austin on a local, regional, national and international scale. The festival will also feature workshop tents, an eco-discovery zone, a kids zone, guided yoga and meditation activities, food, and live music.

Green Gate Farms Earth Day Celebration

When: Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Green Gate Farms, 8310 Canoga Ave.

What: Take a tour of Green Gate Farms in east Austin. Participants will learn about the farm site, the country’s first “Tiny Home agrihood” featuring a certified organic farm, and how to get involved in preserving Austin’s foodshed, according to a release.

Lady Bird Lake clean up

When: Friday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Rowing Dock, 2418 Stratford Dr.

What: More than 1,000 volunteers, including front office members from Austin FC, Yeti and Kendra Scott, are expected to take canoes out on the water to clean up Lady Bird Lake. You can also pick up trash along the walking trails by the lake. Prizes are going to the groups that pick up the most and the weirdest items.

The Domain’s Go Green Day

When: Saturday, April 23, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Century Oaks Park (The Domain), 11410 Century Oaks Terrace

What: The Domain is teaming up with multiple organizations in the Austin area to educate the community on how to create a more sustainable environment. This is a family-friendly event, visitors will receive an eco-friendly recyclable tote bag while supplies last, the release said.

Barton Creek Square Mall Earth Day

When: Friday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 2901 South Capital of Texas Hwy.

What: Connect with representatives from Waste Management to participate in a recycling-themed activity and pick up an earth-friendly giveaway.

San Marcos Premium Outlets Earth Day

When: Friday, April 22, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 3939 South Interstate 35 Hwy.

What: There will be a drop off location to collect plastic bags, located behind the center between Pottery Barn and Tommy Hilfiger. Visitors will receive a complimentary reusable shopping bag.