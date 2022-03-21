AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans who suffered property damage during Monday’s severe storms should report that damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management as soon as possible. Your reports will help officials understand the scope of damage to the area.

Tornadoes, large hail and severe thunderstorms pushed through Central Texas Monday afternoon, causing widespread damage to the area.

TDEM says Texans can report damage to homes and businesses through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The survey, linked here, can be filled out in English and Spanish. Click on the March Severe Weather tab.

There is also a tutorial video, explaining how the iSTAT survey works.

“By providing details through the iSTAT damage survey, Texans can notify emergency management officials about the extent of damage sustained during this severe weather event,” Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in a release. “Texans are encouraged to assist the damage assessment process by uploading photos and including important details about any losses.”

“The iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance,” TDEM said.