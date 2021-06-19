How to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Festivals, parades and plenty of fun are on the agenda for Central Texas on Saturday to mark Juneteenth.

The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade and Festival will feature floats parading through east Austin and a festival in Rosewood Park, featuring entertainment and food.

The festival starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m., followed by an evening of live music.

Juneteenth ATX has an entire program of events, including a live stream running through the afternoon highlighting the history of the day, and fireworks in the evening.

Good food and good music will be on hand for visitors at the Round Rock Juneteenth Rhythm and Ribs Festival.

Taking place in Old Settlers Park from 4 p.m. until late, DJ Jay Shalé, Eric Bellinger and Montell Jordan lead the musical lineup. The event will also include specialty food and retail vendors.

Travis County is hosting two community events, including a family park day at East Metro Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where fishing and swimming will be available.



Austin’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival held June 19, 2021 (KXAN/Julie Karam)

The county is also giving young basketball players a chance to showcase their skills at the Rising Stars High School All-Star boys and girls games, where athletes will take part in three-point shooting and slam dunk contests.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

The celebration falls on June 19, marking the day that Texans were told the Civil War was over, and enslaved people were free.