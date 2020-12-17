How religious leaders are addressing a growing number of questions from congregants about COVID-19 vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands more people in Austin will get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

As more shipments come in, religious leaders tell us they’re addressing moral concerns as well as misconceptions about the vaccine’s safety.

“It has been very emotional,” said Imam Attia Omara with the Islamic Center of Greater Austin. “Almost every service, we have a request for someone asking for a prayer or someone who passed away from their family members.”

For months, he and other religious leaders have been counseling families hit by COVID-19.

“We have had folks in our church who have gotten sick or have lost jobs or had to let go people in their businesses,” said Pastor Eric Bryant of Gateway, a nondenominational church with six locations in the Greater Austin Area.

Now, some faith leaders are also educating worshippers about COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is our ethical responsibility as religious leaders to make sure we are educating our community.” Imam attia omara, islamic center of greater austin

The Catholic Diocese of Austin addressed concerns from congregants that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are derived from the tissue of aborted fetuses.

They posted a message to congregants, saying “any cooperation in the evil of this tainted cell line is so remote, and the good to be gained for society so valuable, that one may take these vaccines in good conscience.”

Bryant and Omara say while they accept all congregants are entitled to their own views and choices about vaccination, they encourage trust in the scientific research.

“I think when you look at the evidence and you look at, you know, the results and the findings, it feels like it’s something that, you know, I would encourage just folks to to be open minded about taking the vaccine,” he said.

Omara even addressed the issue in his last Friday sermon.

Omara and Bryant say they see faith and science going hand-in-hand. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

“That is the institution that we trust, that’s a process that we trust, and for that we recommend people to take it and consider it to be safe,” he said.

Omara says most Muslim scholars even say vaccination should be mandatory, if not doing so means you’re putting others at risk of infection.

“If it comes to the point that you are actually, you know, someone who could harm others… unintentionally, then it becomes obligatory [to take the vaccine],” he said.

It’s an idea in-line with many Catholic leaders.

“We cannot omit fulfilling serious obligations such as the prevention of deadly infection and the spread of contagion among those who are vulnerable,” writes the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the other members of our community,” they wrote in an open letter.

Dr. Guadalupe Zamora says these messages from faith leaders are important—as people of influence.

“Between the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine, there were about 75,000 people who were immunized already. It’s not 320 million people, but that’s that’s a pretty good population survey,” said Zamora, who is also a past president of the Travis County Medical Society.

Zamora says he’s been addressing vaccine concerns from patients every day and hopes to get a shot himself next week.

“This is the only way we’re going to stop COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated,” Zamora said.

“Sometimes God does his most miraculous work through the insights that people have.” pastor eric bryant, gateway church austin

Bryant and Omara see the faith and science as going hand-in-hand.

“God has enabled us with intellect and for us to use this the right way, and to seek the means that that has provided us,” Omara said.

“As people of faith, we don’t see any distinction between having faith in god and looking at science and what we can learn from science,” said Bryant.