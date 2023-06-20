AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have driven through, dined in or lived in Austin’s Tarrytown, Wells Branch or Mueller neighborhoods. But how did these areas get their names?

Here’s a quick history on 12 Austin neighborhoods and their namesakes:

Bouldin Creek

The area gets its name from James E. Bouldin Sr., who bought 1,000 acres of land for $5,000 in 1852, according to the neighborhood association.

Clarksville

The Clarksville neighborhood land once belonged to Gov. Elisha Pease as part of his plantation. The land was given to emancipated slaves, including Charles Clark (later Charles Griffin after emancipation) who founded the neighborhood in 1871, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Clark bought two acres of land from a Confederate general and built a house on what is now 10th Street. The remaining land was divided and given to other freedmen. The neighborhood was outside Austin city limits at the time but was soon annexed into Austin.

Hancock

The central Austin neighborhood’s namesake is the Hancock family, according to the Hancock Neighborhood Association. Lewis Hancock purchased a home on Red River in 1900. He lived in the home until he died in 1920, and his daughter lived in the home until her death.

Lewis was an Austin mayor and founded the Austin Country Club, now known as the Hancock Golf Course, in 1899, according to the city.

Judges’ Hill

Aerial view of Robert Mueller Airport and surrounding area in 1993. ([PICA-30342], Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

Nicknamed “Austin’s Original City Neighborhood,” the downtown community gets its name from several judges and attorneys who lived in the neighborhood, according to the Judges’ Hill Neighborhood Association. The first home built on the land belonged to Judge Elijah Robertson in 1851.

Mueller

The community’s name comes from former Austin City Council member Robert Mueller, who died in office, according to the city. Austin’s former airport, Mueller Municipal Airport, was at the site of the current Mueller development.

Pemberton Heights

The neighborhood is likely named after Walter Pemberton Fisher and James Pemberton, according to the neighborhood association. They had ties to the Fisher family, who owned the Pemberton Castle on Wooldridge Drive.

The castle was once a water tower for fighting fires and watering crops and was later used as a sales office for the Pemberton Heights subdivision, according to the Pemberton Heights Neighborhood Association.

Rosedale

Exterior view of Ramsey’s Austin Nursey in 1941. ([C05859], Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

The central Austin community gets its name from the Rosedale Arbor Vitae plant. The neighborhood once centered around a nursery called Ramsey’s Nursery, according to the neighborhood association.

Fruit trees, nut trees, vines, flowers and other plants were built in the neighborhood between today’s Lamar and Shoal Creek boulevards, according to the association. Some of these plants can still be seen today, while others are no longer in the neighborhood.

South Lamar

The south Austin neighborhood is named after Mirabeau Lamar, the fourth president of the Republic of Texas, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Lamar has several namesakes including Lamar County, the City of Lamar, Lamar State College and Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

Tarrytown

The west Austin neighborhood gets its name from a descendant of the Pease family, according to the Austin-American Statesman. The former Texas governor’s granddaughter helped develop parts of west Austin and named Tarrytown after a family retreat in Tarrytown, New York.

Travis Heights

The south Austin neighborhood gets its name from William Barret Travis, the commander at the battle of the Alamo, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Wells Branch

The neighborhood gets its name from Wayman Wells, a veteran of the Texas Revolution. After living in Tennessee, Alabama and Central Texas, Wells’ family moved again in 1855 to Travis County where they settled on Walnut Creek, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Aerial view of Zilker Springs during development in 1938.

Zilker

This area neighbors Austin’s Zilker Park. The park and neighborhood get their names from Andrew Jackson Zilker who was an Austin businessman and alderman.

According to the city, Zilker gave his ranch to the city in four parts in 1918, 1923, 1931 and 1934. This land, which included Barton Springs, is now Zilker Park.