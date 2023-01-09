AUSTIN (KXAN) — Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have jumped more than 11% in the U.S. since last year.

With this in mind, several shoppers are turning to meal-planning services as a solution.

When it’s time to shop at H-E-B, Austin resident Elle Garrison uses eMeals.

“Everything has gone up in price and this helps me stick to my budget,” she said.

The planning app makes eating healthy home-cooked meals easier with weekly recipes and a grocery list while helping you buy in bulk without overpaying.

“I used to be the queen of buying things that I didn’t need,” Garrison said. “Then I’d throw them away because I didn’t have a reason to use them.”

A yearly subscription to eMeals costs $4.99 a month.

According to its website, its customers save an average of $2,000 a year on food costs.

“A big part of overspending at the grocery store is not having a plan,” eMeals registered dietitian Rachel West said.

She also added that their subscribers are spending more time cooking in the kitchen.

“We find that our users are cooking about five meals per week, as opposed to the national average of three,” West said. “That is going to be cost savings right there.”

For Garrison, eMeals has provided a benefit to her wallet and well-being.

“This app has literally changed my life because I’m not buying things that I don’t need, I’m not buying unnecessary items,” she concluded.

To save it’s shoppers time, eMeals also offers curbside pickup or home delivery.

To try eMeals for free for 14 days, you can click here.