AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported a Houston man was arrested on multiple charges after a road rage incident Sunday on Interstate 10.

Deputies responded to a call involving a vehicle reportedly shooting a handgun out the window. The vehicle was found and pulled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The occupants, two males and a woman traveling with a small child, at first denied any involvement in any shooting or weapons being in the vehicle,” FCSO said.

Deputies found a 9mm handgun in the backseat of the vehicle, according to FCSO, as well as marijuana.

“When confronted with the findings, the driver admitted to firing the handgun out the window after being cut off by a couple of motorists,” FCSO said.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Charlie Ray Sheppard Jr., of Houston.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

FCSO said the driver was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, deadly conduct, endangering a child and possession of marijuana.

According to FCSO, Sheppard was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and booked on the charges.