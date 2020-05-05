Hopdoddy will give a burger to a health care worker when you buy one

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamburger - Cheeseburger - Hopdoddy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hopdoddy is hopping in to to help out hardworking health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hamburger company recently announced its Buy 1, Give 1 campaign — which will give one health care worker one hamburger for each single burger per check a customer buys.

Here’s how it works:
1) Use code Buy1Give1 when you order Hopdoddy online.
2) Pick up your food curbside.
3) Hopdoddy will deliver a meal to an area health care worker.

Alternatively, customers can also choose to directly purchase a burger to give to a health care worker, but this option is not eligible for B1, G1.

For more information and complete details, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss