Hopdoddy will give a burger to a health care worker when you buy one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hopdoddy is hopping in to to help out hardworking health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hamburger company recently announced its Buy 1, Give 1 campaign — which will give one health care worker one hamburger for each single burger per check a customer buys.

Here’s how it works:

1) Use code Buy1Give1 when you order Hopdoddy online.

2) Pick up your food curbside.

3) Hopdoddy will deliver a meal to an area health care worker.

Alternatively, customers can also choose to directly purchase a burger to give to a health care worker, but this option is not eligible for B1, G1.

