SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in San Marcos have returned home after being evacuated due to a gas leak Friday morning.

According to the city, the gas leak happened near the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Churchill Street. It allegedly resulted from construction activity in the area.

Four nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to repair the leak. As of 11:53 a.m. the leak was repaired and residents were allowed to return to their homes.