Home sales across Austin area decrease 12%, but 2021 still on track to break records

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Home sales across the Austin-Round Rock MSA decreased 12.1% compared to October 2020, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

The new ABoR report recounts housing market data from October 2021 and compares it to October 2020.

Though closings decreased year-over-year, the report says the median sales price grew 24.7% to $455,000 for the area. That’s a record for October, ABoR says.

“We are beginning to see a glimpse into what buyers and sellers can expect in our housing market moving forward,” 2021 ABoR President Susan Horton said in a press release. “More new listings are hitting the market, a trend that we have seen continuously for the past eight months, and when coupled with fewer closings across the MSA, prospective buyers have more options.”

The report says homes spent an average of 20 days on the market in October, which is down 16 days when compared to October 2020.

The board says the housing market is currently remaining stable, and 2021 is still on track to be a record-breaking year.

The Austin-Round Rock MSA includes data from several counties, but the table below breaks out data on median home prices from individual cities and counties.