Home for the holidays! 1st heart transplant patient for Dell Children’s discharged

Gerardo Rameriz, 18, the first heart transplant patient for Dell Children’s, is discharged just in time for the holidays (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center celebrated its first heart transplant patient going home for the holidays Wednesday morning, after he spent 144 days in the hospital.

Gerardo Rameriz, 18, was surprised with a car parade to celebrate his long journey.

Rameriz was in end-stage heart failure and suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease where the heart muscle gets abnormally thick, according to the hospital. He was admitted to Dell Children’s back in August, and the transplant was done in October.

Dell Children’s brings together pediatric specialists in a wide range of disciplines for the program, including pediatric anesthesiologists, transplant coordinators, pharmacists, nutritionists, social workers, child life specialists and physical and occupational therapists, the hospital said.

The Dell Children’s heart transplant program is the first of its kind in Central Texas.