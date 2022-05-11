NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas-shaped cutting boards and yeehaw pillows, H-E-B is adding more than groceries to its stores.

The Texas grocer recently opened a new location in New Braunfels and debuted its “Home by H-E-B” department. The “Home by H-E-B” department offers home goods and Texas-style decorations from Texas designers.

H-E-B plans to add more home departments in stores throughout the year, according to the company’s release. The department gives customers the chance to browse products from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections.

H-E-B debuts company’s first Home by H-E-B department at New Braunfels store. (Photo H-E-B)

The Haven + Key line features “on-trend” items from candles and mirrors to rugs and furniture. “The Texas Proud brand will celebrate Texas style and feature many similar items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses,” according to the release.

The store gathered leather goods from Lucio Tailoring Co. in San Antonio, cowhide benches from Texas Bench Worx in Luling and hand-poured candles from Rustic Swank in New Braunfels.