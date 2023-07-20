AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs has a new shop for its bookworms, and the bookshop itself has a storied history.

Sunday Bookshop opened in June in a historic home that used to sit on Austin’s historic Rainey Street.

Sunday Bookshop owner Dixie Frechette said the house was built in 1907 on Rainey Street. A previous owner moved the home to Dripping Springs in 2016 to where it stands today. They renovated it for retail space and sold the building to Frechette and her family.

Frechette previously had a boutique in the historic house with her mom and sister. It closed in January, making way for the home’s next chapter: a bookstore.

Sunday Bookshop in Dripping Springs opened in a former Rainey Street home. (Courtesy Sunday Bookshop)

Frechette said opening a bookstore was a dream of hers since she was a little kid. She modeled her shop as a “Scholastic Book Fair” for adults with more finds than just books.

“You can come in here even if you’re not a reader, and I’m hoping maybe we can turn you into a reader when you’re in here,” she said.

Frechette said her shop is the only bookstore open in Dripping Springs and offers a variety of “book club picks” ranging from romance to mystery to thriller to fantasy reads. Frechette hopes to start a book club at the shop, host local author events and create other ways for people to meet at Sunday Bookshop.

What about other historic Rainey Street homes?

Austin’s Rainey Street District was once home to working-class Mexican-American households, according to city documents. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. Most of the original homes were built between 1885 and 1937, according to the national register nomination form.

Since then, the neighborhood has transformed into an entertainment district, with some homes transformed into bars. Now, several of those bars have since closed to make way for high-rise developments.

In 2019, the last Rainey Street residential home went on the market for $2.6 million. It was bought by Bob Woody, an Austin bar owner, later that year.

One of the last Rainey Street District homes, located at 701 River St., went on the market in December for $10 million. The home listing said the house was 940 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom. The listing is still active, according to Realtor.com.