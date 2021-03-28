Historic Milam County church restored after 2019 tornado

by: KXAN Staff

THORNDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Two years after a tornado ripped through a church, its congregation celebrated a very special restoration Sunday.

San Gabriel Christian Church rededicated its historic building in Milam County Sunday afternoon.

In April 2019, a powerful storm’s impact forced part of the church’s ceiling to collapse, destroying the pews, the pulpit and the communion table.

During the restoration process, services were held at a nearby church building.

The church’s minister says the beauty of the building nearly takes your breath away when you walk in.

