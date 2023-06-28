AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer is a crucial time for school districts as they look to fill open positions.

On Wednesday, Hays CISD held a job fair in hopes of filling some of the 50 teacher openings the district has available.

“We do have positions we need to fill,” said Dahlstrom assistant principal, Jacob Garcia. “We need 6th-grade math, a Spanish position, two special educator positions and some instructional aid positions.”

Ann Rathbun was one of many who showed up to apply for openings in the district.

“I am looking for an instructional coach position,” said Rathbun.

Madison James also stopped by and after an interview was offered a job.

“I am going to be teaching middle school theatre,” said James.

Ginger Blanchon is the director of talent acquisition in the district. She said filling open positions is going well this year.

“We have hired two people and we are conducting interviews,” said Blanchon. “We are excited to get all the positions hired.”

Over the past few years, special education teachers have been hard to come by, but with added incentives and increased pay, some of those positions are being filled.

Catherine Jarmon is looking for a special education position and spent Monday handing out her resume.

“I have been a teacher for 10 years, but I kind of took a break in 2020,” said Jarmon.

Blanchon said many candidates who left the profession are starting to apply again.

“Our district is hiring those returners,” said Blanchon.

Jarmon said seeing districts across Central Texas increase pay played a role in her return.

“The last time I was looking for a job was 5 or 6 years ago, a teaching position, and now every district is higher,” said Jarmon.

While the money is better, Jarmon said she’s most excited to come back and help the kids.

“What made me want to come back was, I started tutoring and spending time with students again,” said Jarmon.

Starting pay for a teacher with no experience in Hays CISD is $53,000 but with added incentives or a Master’s or Ph.D. pay increases.

Liberty Hill ISD told KXAN they have a job fair coming up July 17.

Check out all the districts that have increased salaries here.