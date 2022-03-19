CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — People gathered at Brushy Creek Lake Park Saturday for Holi, an ancient and colorful Hindu festival that celebrates the return of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

“This is the festival of love, festival of colors, and we use these colors during the spring in India,” said Gaupam Ghosh, who helped to organize the event.

Ghosh was covered in a variety of colors, as were the rest of the participants. Part of the festival includes those gathered tossing pigmented powders into the air and onto each other.

The crowd also has drums and tamborines, and sing and dance in jubilation. Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale attended the event as their chief guest.

The state of Bihar-Jharkhand, India, helped the local community organize the event.