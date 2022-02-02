Hill County preparing for freezing temperatures, icy roads

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Efforts are underway across Central Texas to prepare for freezing temperatures, but it’s not just the big cities getting ready.

“We are not just treating the major roadways in the Austin area,” said Brad Wheelis, TxDOT spokesperson. “We are out there in the Hill Country and other rural areas as well.”

While TxDOT covers state roads, Dripping Springs Emergency Management will monitor the local roads.

“If we see trouble spots our maintenance crews are ready to go in with their trucks with salt or sand or whatever we need to do,” said Roman Baligad, Dripping Springs emergency management coordinator.

Dripping Spring’s utilities superintendent has also been reviewing the city’s winter weather checklist. He’s in charge of the water and wastewater utility department.

“So, what we have done is test all of our generators, our remote monitoring system, today (Wednesday) we are topping off fuel for all of our vehicles,” said Jesse Kennis.

Similar preparations are underway just down the road in Gillespie County.

“We have increased our emergency staff and personnel that are going to be on staff overnight and through the storm,” said Justin Calhoun, Emergency Management Coordinator for Gillespie County and the City of Fredericksburg.

Calhoun like many other agencies is urging residents to stay in if they can. He says while some roads have been treated, that doesn’t mean they are safe.

“Even though we are trying to prep them that is still a very dangerous situation,” said Calhoun. “That requires emergency responders getting out and people could become stranded so we would advise them to stay home.”