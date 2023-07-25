BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are fighting a wildfire in northeast Burnet County, near the Bell County line, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

The reported size of the fire was 33 acres and was fully contained shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. Named the Happy Ridge Fire, it’s burning an area between Oakalla and Briggs near Farm-to-Market Road 2657.

Officials first reported the fire shortly after 4 p.m., according to the forest service.

As of right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined, officials said.

